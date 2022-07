TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police said four people are being treated at a local hospital after a shooting in Tampa Wednesday night.

A release from the Tampa Police Department said it happened at the intersection of Courtland Street North and Chelsea Street East.

Three of the victims were adult males and one was an adult female.

The injuries are non-life threatening, according to TPD.

Police said the suspect is unknown at this time and the investigation is ongoing.