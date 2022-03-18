SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA)- The Sarasota County Fair kicked off on Friday several carnival rides, food, games and youth livestock shows.

Throughout the 10-day event, members of the 4-H Youth Program showcase the livestock they have raised the past few months.

“The judge watches how we handle the animal in the show arena, how we set them up to have the best posture. Like for dairy cows, they’ll judge how strong the udder is but for a steer, they’ll judge the muscular and body structure,” 4-H Member Hailey Jones said.

While visiting the Sarasota County Fair, families can walk through the livestock barn where they can learn about steer, pigs, chickens, goats, rabbits, turkeys and even Guinea pigs.

“It teaches them where they get their food, so for dairy cows, it would be where their milk comes from. Chocolate milk does not come from a chocolate cow,” 4-H Member Jaed Jones said.

Besides the livestock shows, the 4-H program also includes activities like crafting, photography, writing and science.

Admission Prices/Deals

– Adults (13 & over) $12 at gate, $10 online

– Children (6-12): $7 at gate, $5 online

– Senior Citizens (55 & over): $6

– Military: $6

– Children (5 & under): Free

– $2 Tuesday: $2 Admission, $2 Rides, and $2 Food Specials

The Sarasota County Fair runs from March 18-27. It is located on Fruitville Road, west of I-75. A full schedule of events and ticket information can be found on their website. Parking is free.