4 arrested for smuggling phone into Pinellas County Jail

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Four people have been arrested for allegedly smuggling a banned item into the Pinellas County Jail.

According to deputies, two inmates, Cedric Burton, 39, and Devin Russell, 24, were assigned to a kitchen, working with Terrika Hall, 31, a food service provider for Trinity Services Group.

Deputies said Hall was paid $200 to take a phone to Russell. She was also paid $100 a week to bring him extra phone batteries.

Deputies said Russell’s girlfriend, Kaylyn Fudge, bought the phone on June 27 and gave it to Hall.

Deputies found the phone on Aug. 1 during a random search in a maximum-security wing of the jail.

Both inmates admitted to having the cell phone on Thursday, deputies said.

Burton, Russell, Hall and Fudge were each charged with one count of Introduction of Contraband Into a Detention Facility.

