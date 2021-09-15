3rd Grade Teacher uses Special Desk to keep Kids Focused

Erin Johnston, a 3rd grade teacher at Bevies Elementary in Florida is trying to help students that struggle sitting still and staying focused by brining standing desks into her classrooms.

Standing desks are the new normal in major companies like Microsoft and Google, so Ms. Johnston wants to make those very same desks available in her classroom.

Standing desks are especially beneficial to students who find sitting still for long periods of time difficult.

Studies have shown that using a standing desk allows students to feel less restrained, helps them stay alert while increasing their ability to focus concentration, improves classroom behavior, improves musculoskeletal health and posture, increases the amount of calories burned, and improves breathing.

Johnston joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated show, Bloom, to share her wish list which includes standing desk to help students enjoy being at school and enjoy learning.

To donate click here.

