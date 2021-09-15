3rd Grade Teacher uses Special Desk to keep Kids Focused

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Erin Johnston, a 3rd grade teacher at Bevies Elementary in Florida is trying to help  students that struggle sitting still and staying focused by brining standing desks into her classrooms.

Standing desks are the new normal in major companies like Microsoft and Google, so Ms. Johnston wants to make those very same desks available in her classroom.

Standing desks are especially beneficial to students who find sitting still for long periods of time difficult.

Studies have shown that using a standing desk allows students to feel less restrained, helps them stay alert while increasing their ability to focus concentration, improves classroom behavior, improves musculoskeletal health and posture, increases the amount of calories burned, and improves breathing.

Johnston joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated show, Bloom, to share her wish list which includes standing desk to help students enjoy being at school and enjoy learning.

To donate click here.

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss