TAMPA. Fla. (WFLA) — The Mega Millions jackpot rose to an estimated after $1.35 billion after no one matched all the winning numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing.

The numbers for the drawing were 7, 13, 14, 15, 18, plus the gold Mega Ball 9.

The game’s website says three players from Florida, Connecticut and New York matched all five white balls plus the Megaplier to win $3 million. Thirteen others from Florida, California, Kansas, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania and West Virginia—matched five of the numbers to win the $1 million prize.

Mega Million drawings are held Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. ET. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.

According to the Mega Millions website, the next jackpot will be worth an estimated $1.35 billion with a cash option of $576.8 million, the fourth-largest ever jackpot in the U.S.