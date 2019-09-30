3-year-old drowns, another recovering after weekend pool party

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 3-year-old drowned, a second one remains in critical condition after a pool party over the weekend.

Deputies say the incident occurred Saturday shortly after 5 p.m. at the Wexford Park Apartments located at 8203 Down Royal Road.

According to deputies, 10 children and three adults were together for a family pool party.

The two toddlers, who initially had pool floaties on, decided to go in the pool. At some point, while playing in the water, they took their floaties off.

Deputies say both girls ended up going underwater. It took a while before the adults, who could not swim, noticed the girls. But when they did, they immediately pulled them out and started to perform CPR.

Deputies say both girls were taken to Tampa General Hospital. One child was pronounced dead at the hospital. The other girl is in critical condition.

At this time, no one is facing charges.

