3 veteran brothers take Honor Flight to Washington D.C.

CLEARWATER, Fla (WFLA) — Approximately 70 veterans left from St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport Tuesday to take an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. The veterans are spending the day taking in the memorials dedicated to their service and sacrifice for our country.

This trip special for the Regoli brothers, who have traveled from around Florida and Arizona to take this trip together.

Two of the brothers, Bernard and Richard, are Air Force veterans, while the oldest, Phil, is a veteran of the Marine Corps.

“We’ve done it on our own but never together, so it will be interesting,” Richard Regoli said about visiting Washington D.C. with his brothers.

A son and nephew of the Regoli brother set this up for them, and they are all excited to share the experience with each other.

“We don’t get to see each other that often, so it’s been an interesting weekend so far,” added Bernard Regoli.

“Being around these knuckle heads, it’s fun. They are good guys,” said Phil Regoli.

The group is expected to arrive back in Clearwater around 8:15 Tuesday evening.

