GALENA PARK, Texas (AP) — Authorities say three teenage girls, including one who was pregnant, were fatally shot by man who also sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl who later escaped then fatally shot himself.

No names have been released.

A home is shown in Galena Park, Texas, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, where, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a man killed three teenaged girls and himself on Saturday night. (Mark Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via AP)

The killings occurred at the home of the gunman’s girlfriend in the Houston suburb of Galena Park at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the girls who were killed were 19, 14 and 13. The 38-year-old man then attacked the 12-year-old and then told her to run out of the house, Gonzalez said.

She grabbed a 1-year-old baby girl and fled.