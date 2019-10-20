3 soldiers killed, 3 more injured in training accident in Georgia

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) – Three 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team Soldiers were killed and three more were hospitalized during a training accident on Fort Stewart early Sunday morning.

According to Fort Stewart officials, the Bradley Fighting Vehicle the soldiers were riding on was involved in the accident. Three were pronounced dead on scene and three more were taken to Winn Army Community Hospital for treatment.

“Today is a heartbreaking day for the 3rd Infantry Division, and the entire Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield community, as we are all devastated after a training accident this morning on the Fort Stewart Training Area,” Maj. Gen. Tony Aguto, commanding general of the 3rd Infantry Division said. “We are extremely saddened by the loss of three Dogface Soldiers, and injuries to three more. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families affected by this tragedy.”

The accident is currently under investigation and the names of the soldiers have not been released yet.

