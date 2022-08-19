TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Clearwater Marine Aquarium released two critically endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtles and one juvenile green sea turtle on Thursday.

Bryce Canyon, a juvenile Kemp’s ridley turtle was found severely entangled in fishing line and a buoy offshore near Madeira Beach on Aug. 6. The entanglement didn’t cause severe injuries to its flippers, but there was swelling and inflammation.

Yum Yum, also a juvenile Kemp’s ridley turtle, was found floating in a canal near Hudson on July 12. Yum Yum was suffering from a previous traumatic injury. After a month of rehabilitation, the turtle showed no signs of buoyancy issues.

Carbonara, a juvenile green sea turtle, was accidentally captured in a fishing net near Clearwater Beach on Feb. 19. The turtle had large tumors on both eyes, but was otherwise in good condition. All tumors were removed.

CMA has successfully released 28 rehabilitated sea turtles so far in 2022.