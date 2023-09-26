TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three people in Florida are each $1 million richer after they matched five numbers in Monday night’s Powerball drawing.

The winning numbers in Monday’s drawing were 10, 12, 22, 36, 50 and the red ball was 4. The powerplay was 2X.

Two tickets were sold in Kissimmee. One of them was sold at the Publix located at 3343 South Orange Blossom Trail and the other was sold at the Walmart Fuel Station located at 2845 North Old Lake Wilson Road.

The third ticket worth $1 million was sold at the Circle K located at 31734 East State Road 44 in Eustis.

No one won the jackpot, which was worth an estimated $794 million. With no jackpot winner, the jackpot will climb to an estimated $835 million.

Powerball tickets cost $2 and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The next drawing will be held on Wednesday at 10:59 p.m. ET.