3 police officers killed in Puerto Rico after carjacking

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rican authorities say three police officers have been killed and a fourth injured near the island’s capital following a carjacking.

Agent José Catalano told The Associated Press that two of the officers were shot and the third was run over in the incident Monday afternoon. 

It happened in the popular tourist district of Isla Verde on one of the U.S. territory’s busiest highways near the island’s main international airport. It is the first time in recent history that so many Puerto Rico police officers have been killed in one incident.

