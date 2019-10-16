3 Pinellas teens arrested for bringing guns to Publix, deputies say

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) – Three teenagers were arrested in a Wesley Chapel Publix Tuesday for bringing guns and ammunition into the grocery store, deputies said.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office said a Snapchat video showed a 15-year-old boy and two 16-year-old boys in the Publix bathroom racking the sides of firearms.

News Channel 8 is not naming the boys because they are minors.

Deputies responded to the Publix, located at 5400 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., around 5 p.m. and were directed to the dairy section where the teenagers were. The deputies approached and detained the kids at gunpoint, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said two of the juveniles were found to be in possession of guns and one was found with a stolen credit card and a stolen handgun from an auto burglary from earlier in the day.

8 On Your side reached out to the boys’ families, and no one wanted to comment.

Sheriff Chris Nocco is expected to address reporters at 2 p.m. Wednesday and take questions about the arrest.

All three teens were arrested and taken to the county jail in Land O’ Lakes.

