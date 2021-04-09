3-month-old dies after ‘incident’ inside Sarasota child care facility, detectives investigating

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 3-month-old boy who was rushed to the hospital after an incident at a Sarasota child care facility has died, detectives say.

The Sarasota Police Department responded to a medical emergency involving the young boy at a child care facility on 10th Street Thursday evening. The boy was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

A spokesperson for the police department announced Friday the 3-month-old had died.

A brief statement released by the department Friday does not say what the medical emergency was, but does say “the incident” happened inside the child care facility.

“Detectives are continuing to speak with employees of the child care facility to continue their investigation,” the statement said. “Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to call the Sarasota Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 941-263-6070.”