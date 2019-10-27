3 hospitalized after shooting at Tampa house party

TAMPA (WFLA) — Three people were hospitalized after a shooting at a house party in Tampa early Sunday morning.

The Tampa Police Department said the call came in around 1 a.m. from a house in the 1700 block of East Mulberry Drive.

All three victims are adults, according to police.

It is still unknown what sparked the shooting, but police don’t believe it was a random act.

Investigators have not identified any suspects yet.

