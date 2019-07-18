3 girls shot at while on ATV, accused shooter says “I’m sorry” to mom

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Crystal Musso still can’t believe it happened. She says she was terrified when her own flesh and blood was shot at by a neighbor near her Brooksville home.

It happened on Tuesday. Her three girls, ages 12, 13 and 14-years-old, were on an ATV in rural Hernando County.

The mom told 8 on your Side that her neighbor began firing his gun.

“He had the gun. He was aiming it towards them,” said Musso. “The girls say he was shooting towards the ground but every time he fired, it moved closer to them.”

Crystal explains the three girls were riding an ATV up and down Hadley Drive in Brooksville when the man at the end of the street emerged with a gun.

Musso says the girls were scared. “We moved from a big city on the East Coast to a safer area. I couldn’t believe this was happening,” Musso told us. “They said, ‘Mom, he shot at us three or four times.'”

She added, “These are my babies.”

Musso called 911, and when deputies arrived they located her neighbor, Kolby Kneiss. He told them he fired the weapon into the ground to frighten the driver of the ATV away. Kneiss was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He appeared before a judge early Wednesday afternoon.

8 on your Side caught up with Kneiss outside the Hernando County jail when he was released. In an exclusive interview, he offered an apology to Crystal and her girls. “To be honest with you, I don’t really want to talk about it,” said Kneiss. After a long pause, he began telling his side of the tory. “I’m sorry it happened to those three. It was not my intention to scare any of them.”

Kneiss told 8 on your Side he was defending his property, never knowing who was on the other side of the tree line. He claims he’s received threats from a nearby construction company that uses ATV’s on the job in this heavily wooded area. So, when he heard the engine nearby, he says he panicked and fired warning shots, never realizing it was actually three girls.

“We have a dead end property,” Kneiss said. “You can’t even see from my house. I never intended for this to happen.”

Denise Moloney with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office says it’s never a good idea to fire a weapon when you’re not at a shooting range or in fear for your life. “And all they’re doing is being kids. That’s not what you do,” said Moloney. “You call the sheriff’s office if you have an issue and we’ll come out and let you know if it’s something we can handle. “

Musso says she’s hopeful that when Kneiss is released, he leaves her and the children alone. “They’re scared. They don’t know what to do, they’re nervous when he gets out,” said Musso. “I don’t know him very well so I don’t know what’s going to happen. “

Musso says she intends to file a restraining order.