We live in a digital age and all of our photos are on our phones or in the cloud. One important way to have a cozy home is to tell our family story with photos and actually print and have them in our homes.

A bold gallery wall. Tips: use all the same frames or use black and white photos to make it cohesive Display multiple small frames – Use simple frames on a cabinet or entry way table Create and display photo albums – She uses a bluetooth photo printer to PRINT photos and make albums to display on a coffee table or bookshelf. You could also use a service that takes your photos from social media and prints a book for you.

Liz Marie Galvan is an author, blogger, momma, wife, and co-owner of the home décor boutique, The Found Cottage. Liz blogs daily on h er website,LizMarieBlog.com, where thousands of people go for tips and inspiration each day—whether she’s blogging about life on the farm, their fixer-upper 1800s farmhouse, her latest DIY project, or even about their adoption journey. Liz lives in Michigan with her veteran husband, Jose, and their son, Copeland Beau, along with a few sheep, a lot of bees, a bunch of cats, and even a couple of dogs. You can follow Liz and all of her adventures on Instagram @LizMarieGalvan.