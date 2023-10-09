PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — Three children and two adults were hospitalized after they collided with an undercover police vehicle in Plant City Saturday night.

According to the Plant City Police Department, an officer was responding to an unrelated call around 10:30 p.m. in an unmarked Dodge Durango police vehicle with its emergency lights activated.

Around 10:35 p.m., the officer was driving south on North Park Road when it collided with a gray Ford Fusion traveling in the opposite direction.

Police said the Fusion attempted to turn left onto East Cherry Street and pulled directly into the path of the Dodge Durango. The Fusion was struck on its passenger side by the front of the Durango.

The Fusion was occupied by an adult driver, an adult passenger, and three children ages three and under.

“The children were seated in child restraint seats, however, none of the child restraint seats were fastened within the vehicle,” police said.

The five people traveling in the Fusion were taken to Lakeland Regional Health for treatment.

The police officer driving the Durango was not injured in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Plant City Police Department at (813) 757-9200.