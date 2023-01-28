JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Three Florida residents were arrested in Baker County for their alleged involvement in what authorities called an “execution style murder.”

NBC affiliate WTLV reported that Whalon Joseph Hannah, 19; Robert Martin Trublood, 25; and an unnamed 16-year-old were charged in the deaths of David Sigers and James Michael Thomas.

Sigers and Thomas were shot dead in a home in Macclenny on July 30, 2022. At the time, Sheriff Scotty Rhoden described it as an “execution style murder scene.”

In a Friday press conference, Rhoden said two of the suspects entered the home where Sigers and Thomas were and shot the victims before several guns. However, he did not say which suspects went in the home.

According to the sheriff, the murder happened because of a prior dispute between one of the suspects and a victim. The mother of one suspect also dated Thomas.

Both the 16-year-old and Hannah were charged with first-degree murder, armed burglary, and grand theft of a firearm. Trublood was charged with accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence.