Why 2nd dose of coronavirus vaccine is more important than 1st

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Skipping the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine will slow down how quickly our lives can get back to normal, health officials are warning.

The last report from the Florida Department of Health showed that more than 40,000 people were overdue for their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, causing concern among medical professionals.

While the first dose can offer some level of protection with antibodies, doctors say its nowhere near the 95% efficacy you get with the second dose.

There are concerns about side effects being more severe with the second dose. Dr. Jason Wilson at Tampa General says only about 50 cases of people with allergic reactions have been reported in the entire world, and most people will experience something similar to what you feel right before you come down with a cold.

“Overall the price to pay compared to COVID is maybe six to seven hours of the day before you get a cold feeling which is most alleviated by taking some ibuprofen or Tylenol,” said Wilson.

Wilson said those symptoms may appear 24 to 30 hours after you get the second dose.