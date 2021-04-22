25-year-old wins $5 million with scratch-off ticket sold in Pasco County

TAMPA, Fla .(WFLA)— A 25-year-old Spring Hill man is millions of dollars richer after buying a scratch-off ticket at a New Port Richey gas station.

Michael Feighan won the $5 million prize in the 200X THE CASH Scratch-Off game, and chose to receive his winnings in a $4,450,000 lump-sum payment.

The winning ticket was bought at the Circle K on 10227 State Road 54 in New Port Richey. The store gets a $10,000 bonus commission for the sale.

The $20 game features more than $446 million in cash prizes, including ten top prizes of $5 million! The overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.96.

