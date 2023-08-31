Recipe: One-Pan chorizo and vegetable stir-fry
Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 15 minutes Total Time: 25 minutes Servings: 4
Ingredients:
- 1 lb (450g) chorizo sausage, sliced
- 2 cups broccoli florets
- 1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced
- 1 yellow bell pepper, thinly sliced
- 1 small onion, thinly sliced
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/4 cup soy sauce
- 2 tablespoons lime juice (or lemon juice)
- 1 tablespoon honey (or brown sugar)
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 teaspoon sesame oil (optional)
- 1 teaspoon cornstarch (optional, for sauce thickening)
- Cooked rice or noodles, for serving
- Fresh cilantro, chopped (for garnish)
Instructions:
- Prepare Ingredients:
- Slice the chorizo sausage into rough cut rounds.
- Cut the broccoli into florets.
- Thinly slice the red and yellow bell peppers and onion.
- Mince the garlic.
- Prepare Sauce: In a small bowl, whisk together the soy sauce, lime juice, and honey. If you prefer a thicker sauce, mix in the cornstarch as well. Set the sauce aside.
- Stir-Fry: Heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet or wok over medium-high heat. Add the sliced chorizo sausage and cook until browned and heated through, about 3-4 minutes. Remove the sausage from the pan and set aside.
- Vegetables: In the same pan, add a bit more oil if needed, then add the minced garlic and sliced onion. Stir-fry for about 1 minute until fragrant and the onion starts to soften.
- Add Veggies: Add the broccoli florets and sliced bell peppers to the pan. Stir-fry for 3-4 minutes until the vegetables are slightly tender but still crisp.
- Combine: Return the cooked chorizo to the pan. Pour the prepared sauce over the chorizo and vegetables. Toss everything together to coat evenly. If desired, drizzle in the sesame oil for added flavor.
- Final Touches: Continue to cook for an additional 2-3 minutes, allowing the flavors to meld and the sauce to thicken slightly.
- Serve: Serve the chorizo and vegetable stir-fry over cooked rice or noodles. Garnish with freshly chopped cilantro for a burst of freshness and color.
Notes:
- Chorizo adds a flavorful kick to this dish, but feel free to adjust the spice level to your liking.
- This recipe can be customized with other vegetables of your choice.
This One-Pan Chorizo and Vegetable Stir-Fry is a delightful twist on the original recipe, offering a burst of bold flavors that come together quickly and affordably for your weeknight dinner.