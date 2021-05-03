24-year old man killed during fight at Lake Alfred mobile home park, Polk County sheriff says

LAKE ALFRED, Fla. (WFLA) – A 24-year-old man is dead following a twilight fight in a mobile home park off U.S. Hwy 17-92, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

“We’re trying to sort out what happened in Lake Alfred,” said Sheriff Grady Judd. “They all have their own story and the stories aren’t matching up at this point in the investigation.”

The crime scene, next door to Gary’s Oyster Bar, was active for much of the day Monday.

“I was surprised. Lake Alfred’s a pretty quiet place. I was actually shocked to see everything going on this morning,” said Jeff Gossett, whose family owns Gary’s Oyster Bar.

Family members of the victim, 24-year-old Jean Carlos “Felix” Colon, were grasping for details from law enforcement all day on scene. Emotions were high.

One man said his grandmother lives next door.

“Last night, around midnight, she heard the commotion. She said it started to get real bad so her and her husband loaded up their things and left,” he said.

According to the sheriff, a fight broke out between two groups of people who did not know each other.

Two shots were fired, Sheriff Judd said. One ended up killing Colon, who did not fire a weapon, according to the sheriff.

“We’re not sure who shot who. We know that two different people shot. One shot [and] the other shot in retaliation,” said Sheriff Judd.

Sheriff Grady Judd, holding picture of Jean Carlos “Felix” Colon

The two men who fired their weapons are being arrested for tampering with evidence and carrying a concealed firearm, according to the sheriff’s office.

Drugs do not appear to have been a factor.

“No matter what occurred, there’s no reason for a 24-year old young man to be dead today. That’s not acceptable,” said Sheriff Judd. “We’re going to try to hold the people accountable who are responsible but we just don’t know who they are.”