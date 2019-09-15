23-year-old Tampa man missing and endangered

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is searching for a missing and endangered 23-year-old man with a history of bi-polar and schizophrenia.

The police department says Cordell Francis was last seen in the area of 43rd Street N and Sligh Avenue E. Saturday night around 11 p.m.

Francis was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue shorts with yellow and white stripes, no shoes and black framed glasses.

Police say Francis has a history of bi-polar and schizophrenia, is new to the area and has been found near shopping plazas in the past when he’s gone missing.

If you see Francis, you’re urged to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.

