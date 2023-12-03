ST. PETERSBURG Fla. (WFLA) — Over 200 pickleball players competed in the third annual St. Pete open pickleball tournament at Fossil Park Sunday.

I Love St. Pete Pickleball Academy owner Gregory “Storm” Johncox organized the event.

“It can be a little difficult, but it’s easier on the body as you heard from some of the older folks,” he said. “It’s a little tricky, but it’s an addicting game that keeps you coming back.”

“The game of pickleball is basically serve, return, start dinking, slam,” he described. “Slam everybody likes to slam the ball in pickleball.”

Men and women, young and old were all being active while having fun out on the court.

The next tournament is already set for March 16.

