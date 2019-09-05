20-year-old woman killed by semi-truck while walking on U.S. 301

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas Park woman died overnight after she was struck by a semi-truck on U.S. Highway 301, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The incident occurred at about 11 p.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of the highway, just north of Interstate 4.

According to the FHP, a Freightliner Cascadia was heading south in the outside lane of the highway as the 20-year-old was walking northbound in the same lane.

The driver didn’t notice the woman at first, but tried to avoid a collision once he saw her, the report states. He ended up hitting the woman who sustained serious injuries.

The unidentified woman was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where she later died.

Charges are pending, according to the report.

