Breaking News
LIVE COVERAGE: Latest on Hurricane Dorian
1  of  2
Live Now
TRACKING THE TROPICS: Watch live coverage of Hurricane Dorian as it moves up Southeast coast Track storms with Max Defender 8

20-year-old woman killed by semi-truck while walking on U.S. 301

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
police lights_red1126_700x3941_130448

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas Park woman died overnight after she was struck by a semi-truck on U.S. Highway 301, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The incident occurred at about 11 p.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of the highway, just north of Interstate 4.

According to the FHP, a Freightliner Cascadia was heading south in the outside lane of the highway as the 20-year-old was walking northbound in the same lane.

The driver didn’t notice the woman at first, but tried to avoid a collision once he saw her, the report states. He ended up hitting the woman who sustained serious injuries.

The unidentified woman was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where she later died.

Charges are pending, according to the report.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss