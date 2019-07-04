2-year-old hospitalized after near drowning in Hudson

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Fire Rescue is currently looking into a near drowning incident in Hudson.

According to officials, the incident happened early Thursday evening at Sun West Park in Hudson. A 2-year-old boy was pulled from the water after reportedly being in the water for approximately five minutes.

Officials say a bystander performed CPR on the child. When paramedics arrived, the infant was alert and breathing on its own but taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa.

The boy is in stable condition.

No other information has been released at this time.