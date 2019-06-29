2-year-old dies after contracting E. coli at San Diego county fair

SAN DIEGO (WFLA/CNN) – A two-year-old boy has died after contracting E. coli at a county fair.

Health officials in San Diego say three other cases in children have been confirmed.

The children visited Del Mar Fairgrounds between June 9 to June 15 and reported symptoms from June 10 to June 16.

The two-year-old died on June 24.

Officials from the San Diego County Fair say while they’re taking precautions, the fair will remain open.

“We’re taking all precautions. We will be shutting down to the public, any possible contact with the livestock or the petting zoo and we’re following all directives of the county health department. The fair will continue. We hope folks will come out and visit the fair,” said Tim Fennell, CEO of the San Diego County Fair said.

The source of the bacteria is still being investigated by county health officials. All the children who got sick visited the animal areas or the petting zoo.

Inspectors say the illnesses aren’t linked to food.