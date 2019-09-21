WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — Winter Haven firefighters and Polk Fire crew rescued two women at LEGOLAND Friday.
The Winter Haven Fire Department said the women got stuck 25 feet in the air after the ride malfunctioned.
The rescue was successful and no one was injured.
LATEST STORIES:
- 4 billion particles of microplastics found in Tampa Bay waters
- Storm Team 8 Forecast: Breezy and warm weekend; still monitoring the tropics
- Busch Gardens Tampa Bay unveils new haunted house for Howl-O-Scream 2019
- 2 women rescued from malfunctioning LEGOLAND ride
- Mom allegedly rubs heroin on daughter’s gums for sleep, killing her