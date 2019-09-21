2 women rescued from malfunctioning LEGOLAND ride

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) — Winter Haven firefighters and Polk Fire crew rescued two women at LEGOLAND Friday.

The Winter Haven Fire Department said the women got stuck 25 feet in the air after the ride malfunctioned.

The rescue was successful and no one was injured.

