2 toddlers hospitalized after bike collision in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two Sarasota children were rushed to a hospital following a bike accident at the intersection of US 301 and 17th Street.

Witnesses say they were thrown five feet into the air before slamming into the middle of a busy intersection.

Police tell us at around 1:30 this afternoon a man was riding this bicycle with a makeshift wagon attached to it.

Inside the wagon were his two sons ages 3 and 5. He was about to cross the street when something went terribly wrong.

“When he was attempting to cross US 301 at 17th Street he hit a curb and the wagon flipped over and ejected the two children,” said Sarasota Police spokeswoman Genevieve Judge.

Across the street at the Hob Nob, waitress Carley Huneycutt saw it coming.

“We were expecting it. We said, ‘They don’t have helmets on, the dad is driving very fast,’ and as soon as it happened, everyone screams,” said Huneycutt. “They were probably five feet in the air before they hit the ground.”

After they slammed into the pavement, Huneycutt took off running. She knew she had to help.

“Dad was really panicked, he didn’t know what to do so, I’m an LPN, I asked him to take his shirt off, apply pressure to the head,” she described. “The little boy had a gash in the back of his head, it was pretty deep, he was conscious the whole time, everyone was pretty panicked, but they got him calmed down.”

The two boys were flown to All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg.

Officials say they have non-life threatening injuries and the father is not expected to face any charges.

Honeycutt hopes everyone learns a lesson from this.

“Safety first, especially for the children,” she said.





The crash remains under investigation by the Sarasota Police Department Traffic Unit.