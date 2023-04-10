SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two teenagers were hospitalized after a shooting in Sarasota on Easter Sunday, police said.

Sarasota police said at around 8:45 p.m., officers in the area of Maple Avenue heard gunshots while on patrol.

Soon after, the officers found a 19-year-old woman who was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The woman was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where she was treated and released.

However, police said there was a second victim, a 17-year-old boy, who was taken to Blake Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

According to investigators, the bullets from the shooting hit 11 cars and two homes, but no one else was hurt.

The department did not mention any arrests, but police asked those with information on what happened to call 941-263-6827 or leave a tip with CrimeStoppers of Sarasota at 941-366-TIPS or http://www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com