2 remaining whales stranded on Redington Beach being released back to sea

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Two pilot whales that were in a desperate situation when they became stranded on Redington Beach earlier this week are being released back to sea on Thursday morning after being rehabilitated in Tarpon Springs.

The Clearwater Marine Aquarium said they made the decision to release the whales after further observing the path of the other three whales who were also stranded, but were later released.



























Information from satellite pings revealed the three whales have been heading in a positive direction, away from the coast.

8 On Your Side watched as the two remaining whales were transferred from vans to a large boat at the Anclote River. The boat will travel down the Anclote River and to the Gulf, where the whales will be released.

8 On Your Side will have an update on the whales later this morning.

