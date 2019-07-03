2 Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies injured in 4-vehicle-crash

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Two Pinellas County Deputies were injured following a crash Tuesday afternoon in Clearwater.

According to investigators, 66-year-old Darcey Phillips was driving her 2003 Chevrolet van on South Keene Road in the left lane, when she crashed into the rear of a 1999 Mercedes 4-door.

The impact pushed the Mercedes into the rear of a 2000 Chevrolet pick-up,

the crash resulted in Sanders’ Mercedes turning sideways and it was

struck again by Phillips’ van on the passenger side.

Phillip’s van then struck an unmarked Pinellas County Sheriff’s Deputy vehicle driven by Detective Orlowski and occupied by Detective Szeliga, while it too was traveling at a low speed in traffic.

The driver of the Mercedes and the two sheriff’s deputies were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Phillips showed signs of impairment at the scene and performed poorly during field sobriety tests and was subsequently arrested for two counts of DUI with Injury and two counts of DUI with Property Damage.

