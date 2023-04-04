GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Two alleged thieves were killed in a Georgia heist gone wrong Monday morning, police said.

The Gainesville Police Department in Georgia said first responders were called to a transformer fire on the Atlanta Highway.

When they arrived, they found the bodies of two men who appeared to have been electrocuted.

Officers said they determined that the men broke into the fenced area of the substation, but ended up getting killed in the process.

As of Monday, police were still trying to identify the men.