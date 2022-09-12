SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people were killed in a Sarasota County crash on Monday evening, deputies said.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said that the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. in the area of North Indiana Avenue and Artists Avenue in Englewood.

Two people died and another person was taken to a hospital as a trauma alert, officials said.

Deputies said that the southbound lane of North Indiana Avenue at Artists Avenue will be shut down for the duration of the investigation.

Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes to avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available.