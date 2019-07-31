2 juveniles arrested after causing a stir in downtown Winter Haven

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Two juvenile suspects were arrested after causing quite the stir in downtown Winter Haven on Tuesday.

According to police, some security guards at Winter Haven hospital spotted the pair pulling on door handles on vehicles inside of a fenced area in the parking lot across from the hospital.

The pair ran downtown once law enforcement responded and scaled the wall of a building in an alley near 4th Street. Then they started running along a roof.

A number of officers in the area responded and a helicopter was dispatched to keep an eye on the pair as they attempted to hide on the roof.

The duo was eventually taken into custody after they crawled down the roof to awaiting officers. Police have withheld their names due to their age.

Police said both of the juveniles were on probation–one for disorderly conduct and the other for simple assault.

They were arrested for violation of probation, two counts of resisting arrest without violence and one count of loitering and prowling.

