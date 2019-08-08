2 injured in small explosion at Raymond James Stadium

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people are in the hospital after a small explosion at Raymond James Stadium.

Stephen Hegarty, a spokesman for the Tampa Police Department, says two men were working on a gas line in a vending area at the stadium when the explosion happened. According to Hegarty, the explosion was caused by a spark that ignited.

The two men were taken to Tampa General Hospital as trauma alerts.

Tampa firefighters are at the scene and have it under control, police say.

The investigation into the explosion is now underway.

WFLA has a crew at the scene and will bring you any updates as soon as we get them.