ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people were injured following a shooting in downtown St. Petersburg Monday afternoon.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, officers received calls about shots fired around 12:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Central Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where they are listed in stable condition.

Police said there is no information about a suspect at this time.

This a developing story that will be updated with information as we receive it.