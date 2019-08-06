2 hurt in Wesley Chapel shooting

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people were hurt in a shooting in Wesley Chapel late Monday night, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 31100 block of Hannigan Place shortly before 11:30 p.m.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and are treating this as a case of domestic violence. There is no threat to the public, officials said.

Further information was not immediately available.

