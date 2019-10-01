2 found dead in New Port Richey, detectives investigating

News

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives in Pasco County are investigating the deaths of two people in New Port Richey.

The sheriff’s office announced just after noon Tuesday that they had launched a death investigation on Black Fox Drive.

Detectives say two people were found dead. One is a male, the other is a female. The ages of the deceased have not been released yet.

The sheriff’s office says there is no threat to the public and the scene is secure.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

