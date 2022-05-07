TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Port Richey woman died Thursday night after she and a man got into a single-vehicle wreck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the pair were heading east on SR-54 when the driver, the 25-year-old man from New Port Richey, lost control for unknown reasons.

Their sedan hit the center concrete median, spun, and flipped, according to the FHP report.

Troopers said both the man and the 20-year-old woman were thrown from the vehicle on impact, causing them to suffer from severe injuries.

However, the woman later died from her injuries after being taken to a hospital.