2 dogs shot, wrapped in plastic bags, dumped along rural Hernando road

WEBSTER, Fla (WFLA)- When a Hernando County woman discovered two pit bulls shot in the head and dumped and wrapped in plastic bags, she contacted authorities and then 8 on your side.

Ruth doesn’t want us to use her last name, but she is upset by what she discovered on Saturday on Plymouth Rock Road in Webster.

“It’s disgusting. Yeah it upset me,” said Ruth. “Number one, they sat here for a few days.”

8 on Your Side contacted the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office. A department spokeswoman confirms detectives are investigating the case.

They believe the dogs came from another county and were dumped here. They are hoping tips from the public may point them in the direction of the person responsible.

Ruth says, while this is an isolated area, there are still people who call the neighborhood home. “It is a residential area. Regardless of how rural it is. There’s houses here, there’s houses here, there’s houses over here. There’s a bunch down there.” said Ruth. “This road happens to be one of the few that on this side, is empty.”

She hopes detectives get to the bottom of this, before it happens again. She says she’s seen dogs dumped here before, but they were still alive. “I’ve rescued many. I rescued one that was pretty well beat up,” said Ruth. “Shot in the head, but was alive.”