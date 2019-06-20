2 dogs rescued from 110-degree truck in Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Hernando County deputies had to break into a truck on Thursday to rescue two dogs locked inside.

The sheriff’s office says deputies and animal enforcement officers were called to a parking lot near the First United Methodist Church in Brooksville late in the morning. They responded to the lot near Orange Avenue and Lemon Avenue and found two dogs locked in a hot truck.

The “feels like” temperature in Brooksville was 100 degrees around 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Animal enforcement officers measured the temperature inside the truck as 110 degrees.

Responding deputies had to break into the truck to rescue the dogs because they couldn’t find the owner. The fawn mastiff and Chihuahua were both taken to Hernando County Animal Services to be checked by a veterinarian.

The owner later showed up at animal services to claim the dogs. The owner was cited for leaving the dogs in a hot truck.