2 Disney Springs businesses layoff all employees due to coronavirus outbreak

by: WESH 2 News Staff

FILE- In this Jan. 31, 2017, file photo, cars travel one of the roads leading to Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Walt Disney World employees who portray Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck each filed police reports this month, Dec. 2019, claiming they were inappropriately touched by tourists. The woman inside the Mickey Mouse costume went to the hospital with neck injuries caused by a grandmother patting the character’s head, while the employees wearing the Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck costumes were groped by tourists, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Office reports.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WESH) —Two Disney Springs businesses have decided to layoff all employees as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

A statement from a spokesperson for Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ Kitchen and Splitsville Luxury Lanes said the move to layoff the employees was “the most difficult decision we ever faced.”

“In this unprecedented time and after much deliberation, we were faced with the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic will likely continue for several months. It was clear that we had to set a course that would allow Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ Kitchen and Splitsville Luxury Lanes to be resilient so that at the end of this uncertain road we would have a business for our employees to return to,” a company statement said.

The businesses said the layoffs will allow hourly employees to take advantage of unemployment benefits and any other government assistance that will become available because of the coronavirus crisis.

In addition to their final checks, the company said it will continue to pay health insurance for employees who have elected to participate through April 30, 2020. Also, we are working on a plan to provide daily staff meals.

