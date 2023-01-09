NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – Two people have been arrested and charged after large amounts of dangerous drugs were found inside a Florida home.

Over the weekend, the North Port Police Department issued a search warrant for drug sales in the 4700 block of Bullard Street.

As a result of the Special Investigations Unit investigation, John Porter, 37, and Kaila Wieland, 29, were arrested after “large amounts of some of the most dangerous drugs on the streets today” were found inside the residence.

According to officials, more than three pounds of methamphetamine, over 62 grams of fentanyl, and prescription pills were found inside.

Porter and Wieland were both charged with drug possession, drug trafficking, possession of drug equipment, and manufacturing drugs which could result in death. Officials stated that Wieland picked up additional charges for resisting an officer and probation violation.

“If you think you can deal these deadly drugs in North Port, think again,” North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said in a statement. “You might think you’re getting away with it, but we’re just building our case. We know who you are. Our dedicated team is working around the clock. We will see you soon,” the chief concluded.