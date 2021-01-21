1st coronavirus case reported in US 1 year ago

On Jan. 21, 2020, the first known U.S. case of the novel coronavirus was reported in Washington state. One year later, the virus has infected more than 24.2 million Americans and claimed more than 406,000 lives across the country.

The first coronavirus cases were reported in Wuhan, China between Dec. 19 and Dec. 29, 2019. A 55-year-old Hubei resident was said to be “patient zero,” but that has not been confirmed.

The Center for Disease Control identified the first known U.S. case on Jan. 21, 2020.

After traveling to Wuhan, China, a 35-year-old man checked into an urgent clinic with a cough and what felt like a fever on Jan. 19. Two days later, he tested positive for COVID-19. The man was hospitalized and developed pneumonia, but his symptoms were gone in less than two weeks.

Health officials said the first 14 people in the U.S. to test positive for the virus had all traveled to China. The first case not linked to travel was reported in California on Feb. 26, 2020. The first U.S. death was confirmed three days later.

To date, there are more than 83 million COVID-19 cases worldwide, and more than 1.8 million people have died.

