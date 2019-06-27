19-year-old ran red light, struck and killed 70-year-old woman, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A 19-year-old man was arrested after he reportedly ran red light in St. Petersburg and struck a pedestrian, killing her.

Anthony Seafus was traveling west on Central Avenue when he struck a vehicle near 49th Street South, police said.

Seafus sped off and ran a red light a few blocks later, on 58th Street North. There he struck a southbound Hyundai Sonata and a woman who was using the crosswalk.

The woman, Margaret Waller, 70, died at the scene.

Seafus was arrested for vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of the crash. He is being held at the Pinellas County Jail.