Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8
LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

19-year-old driver runs red light, strikes and kills pedestrian, police say

News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:
sirens_1523003652424-873772846.JPG

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A 19-year-old man ran a red light and struck a pedestrian on Wednesday, killing her, authorities said.

According to police, Anthony Seafus was driving a 2007 Mercedes sedan, heading west on Central Avenue when he struck a vehicle on 49th Street North and drove away. 

When he reached 58th Street North, Seafus ran a red light and hit a Hyundai Sonata that was headed south. Then his car struck a woman who was using the crosswalk, according to police. She died at the scene. 

Police later identified the woman as 70-year-old Margaret Waller.

Seafus was arrested for vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident. He is being held at the Pinellas County Jail. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss