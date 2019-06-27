19-year-old driver runs red light, strikes and kills pedestrian, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A 19-year-old man ran a red light and struck a pedestrian on Wednesday, killing her, authorities said.

According to police, Anthony Seafus was driving a 2007 Mercedes sedan, heading west on Central Avenue when he struck a vehicle on 49th Street North and drove away.

When he reached 58th Street North, Seafus ran a red light and hit a Hyundai Sonata that was headed south. Then his car struck a woman who was using the crosswalk, according to police. She died at the scene.

Police later identified the woman as 70-year-old Margaret Waller.

Seafus was arrested for vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of an accident. He is being held at the Pinellas County Jail.