HANOVER, Md. (WFLA) – A 19-year-old man has been arrested following reports of him screaming, undressing, and masturbating at a Dunkin’ on Tuesday.

According to the Anne Arundel County Police Department, officers received calls about a man acting erratically at the doughnut shop located at 7657 Arundel Mills Boulevard in Hanover around 1:30 p.m.

When police arrived on the scene, James Alexander Morgan McCarty, 19, of Hanover, was undressed inside the store “screaming and masturbating.” Police stated that when they tried to secure the 19-year-old, he fought the officers.

Authorities said it took several officers to secure his hands and place him in handcuffs. It was also noted that McCarty spit in one of the officer’s eyes and possibly exposed the officer to blood from an old wound.

The officer was treated for the possible exposure and no other injuries were reported.

Following the incident at Dunkin’, McCarty was taken to a local hospital for treatment. However, while he was at the hospital, he broke the IV pole off the hospital bed and attempted to force the lock in the room where he was being treated.

According to police, when officers and security guards entered the room, “[McCarty] got up from the bed, pulled the pole from his pants, wielding it as though it were a sword, and advanced.”

After an officer deployed his taser, the officers assisted by the guards were able to secure him

The Anne Arundel County Police Department posted on its Facebook that McCarty has been charged accordingly.