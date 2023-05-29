BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol arrested a 19-year-old Sunday afternoon after causing a crash during a highway race, according to a release.

The FHP said troopers responded to the crash at 4:50 p.m.

According to a release, the responding troopers learned that Alan Daniel Bustillo-Nunez, 19, of Naples was driving his BMW at a high speed while “recklessly driving/racing” a Ford Mustang.

Troopers said the race reached over 120 mph at one point.

However, the race came to a destructive end after Bustillo-Nunez crashed with two other vehicles, the FHP said.

No one was injured in the collision, but the FHP said Bustillo-Nunez was arrested on three counts of reckless driving and racing on highway.

His BMW was also impounded.

Troopers said it is not known who was driving the Mustang.